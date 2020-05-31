Zacks: Brokerages Expect Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.21 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) will report $31.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.21 million and the lowest is $29.90 million. Medallion Financial posted sales of $24.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year sales of $115.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $110.57 million to $119.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $143.08 million, with estimates ranging from $142.96 million to $143.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.68). Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.49 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Medallion Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Medallion Financial in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Medallion Financial from $7.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 20,851 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,486 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 509,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 34,280 shares during the last quarter. 31.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

Featured Article: Stop Order

