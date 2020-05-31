Zacks: Brokerages Expect Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Analysts forecast that Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) will announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Moelis & Co’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.05. Moelis & Co posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 76.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Co will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Moelis & Co.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $153.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MC. UBS Group lowered shares of Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Moelis & Co from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.43.

In other Moelis & Co news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 8,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $255,176.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,945.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 72,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $2,430,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,750 shares of company stock worth $3,686,442. 19.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moelis & Co stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.63. 686,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.96. Moelis & Co has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $41.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.04%.

About Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

