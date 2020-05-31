Zacks: Brokerages Expect ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings. ZIOPHARM Oncology posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ZIOPHARM Oncology.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZIOP. Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target (down previously from $6.50) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Third Security LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZIOP traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,035,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,655. The company has a current ratio of 11.56, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.50. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

