Zacks: Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) Given $3.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. Check Cap’s rating score has improved by 11.3% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $3.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Check Cap an industry rank of 72 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHEK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Check Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Check Cap in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEK traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,285,386 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35. Check Cap has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $2.57.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Cap will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

About Check Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

