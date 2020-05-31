Zacks: Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.25 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. Chembio Diagnostics’ rating score has improved by 16.7% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $17.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Chembio Diagnostics an industry rank of 50 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CEMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Chembio Diagnostics from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Chembio Diagnostics from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Chembio Diagnostics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of CEMI traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.63. 1,024,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,921. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 63.13% and a negative net margin of 48.02%. On average, analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEMI. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 991,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 375,874 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $839,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 87,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 20.7% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 197,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 33,920 shares during the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

