Zacks Investment Research Lowers Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Coca-Cola have declined in the past three months, even though it continued with its earnings beat streak for the second straight quarter in first-quarter 2020. Despite a beat, its top line declined in the first quarter as gains from a strong start to 2020 were offset by disruptions in the latter half of the quarter due to the coronavirus pandemic. It witnessed a decline in unit case volume, while price/mix and concentrate sales remained flat. The company expects the pandemic to significantly hurt second-quarter results. Also, adverse currency impacts are likely to persist. However, innovation and investment in core categories and brands have been the key focus areas, which led to the expansion of retail value share. It is gaining from the effective execution of strategies to evolve as a consumer-centric total beverage company.”

KO has been the subject of several other research reports. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.59.

KO opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.73. The firm has a market cap of $200.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

