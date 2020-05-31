Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Penn Virginia Corporation is an oil and gas company. It engaged in exploration, development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas. The company operates primarily in Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas and Oklahoma. Penn Virginia Corporation is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ PVAC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,528,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,936. Penn Virginia has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $37.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 3.82.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $91.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.40 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 59.65% and a return on equity of 23.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penn Virginia will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PVAC. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 649.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter worth $3,687,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

