Zacks Investment Research Upgrades YY (NASDAQ:YY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YY (NASDAQ:YY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JOYY Inc. provides a social media platform. JOYY Inc., formerly known as YY Inc., is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

YY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of YY in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of YY from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of YY from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of YY from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Nomura reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of YY in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.44.

YY traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $61.05. 1,099,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,342. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 55.50, a P/E/G ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.20. YY has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. YY had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. YY’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that YY will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in YY by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in YY by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 222,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,874,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in YY by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 86,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of YY in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of YY by 3,983.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

