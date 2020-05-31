Zacks: Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.B) Given $34.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.B) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $34.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Royal Dutch Shell an industry rank of 79 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

RDS.B has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

RDS.B stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.44. 5,028,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,201,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $67.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

