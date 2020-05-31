Zacks: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Travelzoo an industry rank of 36 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of TZOO stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 227,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.79. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $18.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15.

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 210,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $793,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 592,168 shares of company stock worth $2,249,344 over the last quarter. Insiders own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

