Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.59 EPS

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.59), Yahoo Finance reports. Zagg had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $90.98 million for the quarter.

Zagg stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.67. Zagg has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $9.01.

ZAGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zagg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Zagg from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Zagg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

In related news, CEO Chris Ahern purchased 14,705 shares of Zagg stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $39,703.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 195,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,169.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Edward Terino purchased 30,000 shares of Zagg stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 70,478 shares of company stock valued at $212,247 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zagg Company Profile

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

