Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.59 EPS

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.59), Yahoo Finance reports. Zagg had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $90.98 million for the quarter.
Zagg stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.67. Zagg has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $9.01.
ZAGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zagg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Zagg from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Zagg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.
Zagg Company Profile
ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.
