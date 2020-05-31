Zano Achieves Market Cap of $7.37 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. During the last seven days, Zano has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Zano has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and $74,627.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00007667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.94 or 0.02057216 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00181879 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00044186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000174 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00023831 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano’s total supply is 12,169,759 coins and its circulating supply is 10,140,259 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org

Buying and Selling Zano

Zano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.