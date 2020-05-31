Zap (ZAP) Price Tops $0.0033 on Exchanges

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 31st. Zap has a market capitalization of $437,326.51 and approximately $26,524.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded 30.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Zap

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

