ZCore (ZCR) Hits Market Capitalization of $217,811.53

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last week, ZCore has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar. One ZCore coin can now be bought for about $0.0368 or 0.00000389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $51.55, $7.50 and $10.39. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $217,811.53 and $7,498.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCore is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 5,924,271 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash

ZCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

