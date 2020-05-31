Zebi 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $81.00 (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 48.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Zebi has a market capitalization of $173,604.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zebi has traded 58.8% lower against the US dollar. One Zebi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, DDEX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $196.43 or 0.02067441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00182897 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00044513 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000175 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00023984 BTC.

About Zebi

Zebi’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN, Liquid, Koinex, OKEx, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

