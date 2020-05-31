Zel Price Reaches $0.0296 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a market cap of $3.08 million and $6.05 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zel has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00553114 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00096969 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006663 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00066506 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000793 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001154 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 104,184,650 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

