ZEON Reaches Market Cap of $16.25 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. ZEON has a market cap of $16.25 million and $64,167.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One ZEON token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00042966 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.24 or 0.05033589 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002313 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00055265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002778 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010539 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a token. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.