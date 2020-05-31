Zero Trading Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0972 or 0.00001021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. Over the last week, Zero has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Zero has a market cap of $809,225.89 and $72,853.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00553467 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00097015 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00066572 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000801 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,375,688 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,576 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.