Zetacoin (ZET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $65,219.83

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 22.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 31st. Over the last week, Zetacoin has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $65,219.83 and approximately $3,670.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,493.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $244.65 or 0.02576943 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.77 or 0.00650602 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010896 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 171,707,579 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

