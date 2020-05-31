ZeuxCoin Market Cap Reaches $1.10 Million (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One ZeuxCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $75,720.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042985 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.52 or 0.05013084 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002324 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00055218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002754 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010535 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Token Profile

ZeuxCoin is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

