Zilla Hits One Day Volume of $14,052.00 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Zilla has a market cap of $258,275.23 and approximately $14,052.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zilla has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. One Zilla token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010484 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.46 or 0.02061500 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00182563 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00044257 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000177 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00023978 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla’s genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilla is zla.io

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

