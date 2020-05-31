ZMINE (ZMN) Price Down 7.7% This Week

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One ZMINE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. ZMINE has a total market cap of $106,913.99 and approximately $500.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZMINE has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZMINE alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00075930 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00387646 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000934 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009763 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000507 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012088 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009171 BTC.

ZMINE Profile

ZMINE is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 233,889,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com . ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BX Thailand and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZMINE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZMINE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.