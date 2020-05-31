ZrCoin Price Tops $0.76 on Top Exchanges (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. In the last week, ZrCoin has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One ZrCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00008041 BTC on popular exchanges. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $78,594.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.43 or 0.02055763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00181111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00044098 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000174 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00023746 BTC.

ZrCoin Token Profile

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

