ZumCoin Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $84,519.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000090 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

