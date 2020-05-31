Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 374.65.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZURN. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 418.50 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 405 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 370 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group set a CHF 375 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 360 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of CHF 262.10 and a one year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

