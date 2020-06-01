$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. ADTRAN reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $114.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.05 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 12.72%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADTN. BidaskClub raised ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. MKM Partners raised ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered ADTRAN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

ADTN traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,755. The stock has a market cap of $546.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.17. ADTRAN has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $16.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is presently -3,600.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 100,883 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,447 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,284,000 after buying an additional 45,670 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 462,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 39,042 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,761,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

