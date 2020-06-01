-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.07. Extended Stay America reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 109.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Extended Stay America.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $266.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Extended Stay America’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STAY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Extended Stay America from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

STAY traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $11.50. 1,682,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155,409. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $17.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $216,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 140,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,112.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 43,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 7.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 194,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 74,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extended Stay America (STAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.