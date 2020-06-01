-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 11.27%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SSKN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 461,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,661 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

SSKN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,233. STRATA Skin Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 million, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

