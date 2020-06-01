-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 11.27%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SSKN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 461,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,661 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

SSKN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,233. STRATA Skin Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 million, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN)

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.