-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.02). Freeport-McMoRan posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 275%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $7.00 to $8.60 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

Shares of FCX traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,975,738. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.31. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $13.64. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

