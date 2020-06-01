$0.18 EPS Expected for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.27. First Community reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). First Community had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 million.

FCCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on First Community in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded First Community from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Community in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in First Community in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Community by 17.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Community by 22.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in First Community in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Community stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $14.80. 7,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,790. First Community has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $110.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

