-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) will report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.16). ADMA Biologics reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.09). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $10.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 151.18% and a negative return on equity of 105.97%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Shares of ADMA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,727. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $264.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $1,050,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 16,584,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,300,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,060 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 240.4% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,838,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,100 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,579,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,192,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 349,110 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

