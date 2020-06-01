-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) will report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.16). ADMA Biologics reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.09). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $10.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 151.18% and a negative return on equity of 105.97%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Shares of ADMA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,727. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $264.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $1,050,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 16,584,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,300,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,060 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 240.4% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,838,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,100 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,579,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,192,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 349,110 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.