-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.26). Applied Optoelectronics posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 40.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $40.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.03 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $8.60 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

In other news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $36,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,030.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 15,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $175,241.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,886.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,577 shares of company stock worth $222,401 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,936. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.98.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

