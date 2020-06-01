$0.26 EPS Expected for NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNR) will post $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NCI Building Systems’ earnings. NCI Building Systems also posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NCI Building Systems will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NCI Building Systems.

Get NCI Building Systems alerts:

NCI Building Systems (NASDAQ:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded NCI Building Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of CNR stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,822. NCI Building Systems has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $9.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.72.

NCI Building Systems Company Profile

NCI Building Systems, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair & remodel construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment manufactures and distributes lines of metal products for the nonresidential construction markets.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NCI Building Systems (CNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NCI Building Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCI Building Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.