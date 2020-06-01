$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Hologic reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $756.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.10 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hologic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

Shares of HOLX traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,636,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,876. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.44. Hologic has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.23 and a 200 day moving average of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31.

In other news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $543,747.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $245,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,345 shares of company stock valued at $12,185,194 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 59,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

