$0.35 EPS Expected for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will announce earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Juniper Networks reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $542,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,396 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 20.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,703 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNPR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,135,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312,706. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

