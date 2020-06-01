$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.68. ExlService reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $3.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. ExlService had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research cut ExlService to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ExlService from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ExlService from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ExlService from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on ExlService from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ExlService by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in ExlService by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ExlService by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in ExlService by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in ExlService by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.17. The company had a trading volume of 211,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,116. ExlService has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

