$0.40 EPS Expected for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.51. American Campus Communities reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.12 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on American Campus Communities from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,733 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 54.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,547,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,181,000 after buying an additional 1,597,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,412,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 544.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,551,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 117.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACC traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.10. 1,429,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.05. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $50.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average is $40.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

