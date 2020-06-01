$0.40 EPS Expected for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.51. American Campus Communities reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.12 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on American Campus Communities from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,733 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 54.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,547,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,181,000 after buying an additional 1,597,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,412,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 544.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,551,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 117.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACC traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.10. 1,429,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.05. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $50.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average is $40.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Campus Communities (ACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.