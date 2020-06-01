$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. SpartanNash reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SpartanNash.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SpartanNash from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SpartanNash during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 55.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPTN traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,538. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $771.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is 70.00%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SpartanNash (SPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.