$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.45. Materion posted earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Materion had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $277.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Sidoti raised shares of Materion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Materion by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Materion by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Materion by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Materion by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 35,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Materion by 369.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MTRN stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,262. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Materion has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $68.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.42%.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

