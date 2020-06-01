$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) to report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.83. Washington Trust Bancorp posted earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $3.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Washington Trust Bancorp.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.13 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.81%.

WASH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Saturday. Compass Point raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 21.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. 72.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $31.97. 96,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,669. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $551.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average of $43.90. Washington Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.86 and a twelve month high of $54.96.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.