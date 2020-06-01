$0.63 EPS Expected for Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Apartment Investment and Management posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apartment Investment and Management.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.15 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

AIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

AIV traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,251. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.09. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $55.68. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.60%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John E. Bezzant sold 25,429 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $1,286,961.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,353.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1,083.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

