$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to post $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Agree Realty reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.29 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 41.29%.

ADC has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,768. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.29. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $45.23 and a 12-month high of $80.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.97%.

In related news, Director Jerome R. Rossi purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.72 per share, for a total transaction of $121,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,171 shares in the company, valued at $253,263.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon Leopold purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.60 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,521.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,538. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 108.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 500.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

