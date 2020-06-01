$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to announce $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.82. Advanced Energy Industries posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEIS traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.39. 17,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,834. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.16. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $78.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

