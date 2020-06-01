0Chain (ZCN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $51,160.00

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. 0Chain has a market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $51,160.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001146 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002729 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.