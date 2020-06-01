$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will announce earnings per share of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. FTI Consulting reported earnings per share of $1.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCN shares. ValuEngine raised FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Sidoti raised FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair raised FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

Shares of NYSE FCN traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.60. 427,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. FTI Consulting has a twelve month low of $81.80 and a twelve month high of $144.10. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 1.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 15.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

