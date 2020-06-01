$1.03 EPS Expected for Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.45. Flagstar Bancorp posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

Shares of NYSE:FBC traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.54. 14,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,849. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.32 per share, with a total value of $27,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

