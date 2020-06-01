$1.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) to post $1.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. Thomson Reuters reported sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year sales of $5.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.95 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Thomson Reuters.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.22.

NYSE TRI traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $68.31. The stock had a trading volume of 26,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,966. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $82.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,156,000. Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after acquiring an additional 61,654 shares in the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thomson Reuters (TRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.