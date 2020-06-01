$10.13 Billion in Sales Expected for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will post sales of $10.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.30 billion and the lowest is $9.96 billion. GlaxoSmithKline reported sales of $10.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full-year sales of $43.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.69 billion to $44.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $45.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.05 billion to $46.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GlaxoSmithKline.

Several research firms have issued reports on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Shore Capital downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

GSK stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $41.85. 2,187,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,421,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 33.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,503,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,224 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 31.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 34,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 673,886 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 83,789 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,899 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

