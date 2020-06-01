$10.29 Million in Sales Expected for ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) will announce sales of $10.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.50 million. ADMA Biologics posted sales of $6.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year sales of $49.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.90 million to $50.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $93.23 million, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $98.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 151.18% and a negative return on equity of 105.97%. The business had revenue of $10.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million.

ADMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Shares of ADMA traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $3.07. 255,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,222,727. The company has a market capitalization of $264.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a current ratio of 11.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $5.48.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $1,050,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 16,584,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,300,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,060 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 240.4% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,838,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,100 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $3,579,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $2,977,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

