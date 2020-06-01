$135.83 Million in Sales Expected for Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) to post sales of $135.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nextgen Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $135.01 million and the highest is $136.30 million. Nextgen Healthcare reported sales of $134.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare will report full-year sales of $540.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $538.87 million to $543.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $521.59 million, with estimates ranging from $480.00 million to $565.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nextgen Healthcare.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXGN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Nextgen Healthcare from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Dougherty & Co upgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.38.

In other Nextgen Healthcare news, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 328,766 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,647.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.26 per share, for a total transaction of $92,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 15,575 shares of company stock valued at $143,476. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nextgen Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nextgen Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nextgen Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nextgen Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextgen Healthcare stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 760,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $678.03 million, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.21. Nextgen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $21.12.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

